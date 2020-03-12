Culture and beauty play such a special role for many women, including Vicky Tsai the Founder of TATCHA. The J-beauty skin care products were inspired by the ancient beauty rituals of Japanese geishas to achieve a smooth, porcelain complexion. From the elegant lavender sleek packaging to the natural formulations with rich antioxidants, this brand’s mission is adored in the skincare world. We caught up with the woman behind the brand’s commitment of providing clean beauty to everybody.

©Tatcha Vicky’s brand pays homage to traditional geisha beauty practices

On Geishas' beauty routines and the brand’s inspiration

I began travelling looking for a more authentic way of living, and along the way I found myself in Kyoto. While I was there, I was introduced to the geisha, who not only healed my skin by introducing me to the traditional Japanese beauty rituals and time-tested ingredients they had been using for centuries, but also the kindness and mindfulness of the people healed my soul. I created Tatcha as my love letter to Japan and to share all that I had learned in the hope that what had resonated and healed me would do the same with others.

The first product we launched were our Original Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers as an homage to the geisha and their wisdom. Originally used by gold leaf artisans to protect the gold they hammered for Imperial Japan, the geisha noticed how these strong, soft leaflets removed excess oil from skin without disturbing makeup.

On the Kyoto beauty ritual within TATCHA:

Tatcha is based on traditional Japanese beauty rituals, and every piece of our collection is built around Hadasei-3, our proprietary complex of double-fermented actives derived from Okinawa Red Algae, Akita Rice and Uji Green Tea. These three time-tested ingredients are the cornerstone of the Japanese diet and are attributed to longevity and health.

While studying in Kyoto, the geisha also taught me the traditional Japanese belief that beauty begins in the heart and the mind, and that it’s something that’s gained with age - not lost. This resonated with me as it was counter to everything I had learned about beauty and self-worth growing up in the United States, where there is such a fear of aging and so much importance put on women’s outward appearances. In creating Tatcha, my goal was to share this message with the world, and through our Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures Program, which funds girls’ education around the world, we’re able to help the next generation of women discover that their own self-worth is more than just skin deep.