Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have attended their final royal duty as they both say goodbye to their senior roles within the royal family. As the royal couple prepares to welcome a new chapter in their life, the Duchess of Sussex was turning heads with her beauty moments.

During their final royal appearance at the Commonwealth Day services in London, Meghan wore a shamrock green Emilia Wickstead dress and a breathtaking cape.

©GettyImages How dreamy are these blue lids on the Duchess?

Of course, her bold eyeshadow looks and elegant soft glam were also worth noting. Her royal makeup artist Daniel Martin paired the stunning number with a blue eyeshadow and touches of shimmer. Maintaining the focus on her lids, the royal’s glam squad kept her face freshly bronzed with a lip tint gloss.

This is a bold step since royals often use softer hues for their nude makeup looks. As the Duchess prepares to live her life without royal rules, this is further proves Meghan is claiming her own beauty standards.

This wasn’t the first time Meghan showed off a major makeup moment. During the Endeavor Awards, Prince Harry’s wife rocked a chestnut brown smoky eye and berry lip in an aqua-blue number.