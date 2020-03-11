Naomi Campbell has the latest travel trend when it comes to protecting herself against the Coronavirus. As the virus makes it’s way across the globe and spans travel concerns, the supermodel is taking her own precautions. “Safety first,” she captioned a photo of herself in a car on the way to the airport. In the picture, she wears an all-white hazmat suit, glasses and a protective mask. Never not taking the opportunity to showcases her fashions, the model shared another photo, this time, of her full look – where the thanked another model who inspired her travel gear.

©@naomi Naomi Campbell protected herself from Coronavirus and made it fashion

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon…” In the picture, Naomi stands in the terminal in the full suit, purple rubber gloves, black and white tennis shoes and the mask covering her mouth. It looks like the star will take to her official YouTube to share a video of the precautions she is taking amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Keeping it glam, the 49-year-old of course, had matching luggage. Naomi was praised in the comments for taking the time out to make the health concerns a moment of fashion. “My Queen is smart,” Janelle Monae wrote. “Always knowing how to make it fashion,” Janet Mock added.

Naomi is no stranger to taking measures to ensure her health. In 2019, the model went viral after she posted a video of her disinfecting her seat in an airplane. In a video posted on her YouTube channel, the star broke down her daily travel routine. After hitting the store and going through security, the cover girl got down to business as she boarded the plane, strapped on her gloves and began her pre-flight process. “Clean everything you touch,” she told the camera. “Clean everything you can possibly touch. Anything that you put your hands on, everything.”