Alexa Demie MAC Cosmetics

Euphoria’s Alexa Demie went from using MAC Cosmetics daily to being their spokesperson

Alexa Demie has a special memory of the beauty brand

BY

Breakout star, Alexa Demie is making a name for herself in the beauty world post Euphoria’s debut. Known as the beauty queen of all things glitter, Maddy Perez in the HBO teen drama series, the 25-year-old actress’ latest campaign is a full circle moment. Whether she’s being authentic Alexa or Maddy on-screen, both are makeup mavens. Hence why the Latina star’s MAC Cosmetics ‘More Than Meets The Eye’ campaign is breathtaking.

MAC Dazzle shadow©MAC Cosmetics

The holographic collection includes 36 revamped eye-shadows, $17 each, 10 shades new Dazzle shadow Extreme, $20 each, and the Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, $23.

MAC Brow Big Boost©MAC Cosmetics
Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, $23

The single eye shadows come in an array of hues, from shimmery rose pink to ice electric blue. You’ll be able to channel those festival-approved, high-pigment lid looks with just one swipe.

MAC Eye Focus shadow©MAC Cosmetics
MAC Revamp Eyeshadow in Triennial Wave, $17

“When MAC approached me to be a part of their ‘More Than Meets the Eye Campaign’, I was beyond ecstatic,” Alexa said in a press release. “I couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with! In the collection, I fell in love with all of the colorful eye shadows, especially the blues, greens and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks.”

MAC Alexa Demie©MAC Cosmetics
Alexa Demie MAC Cosmetics 2020 campaign showing off Sapphire blue shadow
MORE:

Kylie Jenner shows off her shockingly short natural hair – and it’s perfect for spring

Growing up, Alexa’s mother was a MAC makeup artist, therefore the 25-year-old actress’ connection to the brand was instant. Brought up by immigrant parents from Mexico, Alexa’s latest MAC moment celebrates the new era of Latinas within the beauty world.

More about
Read More
back to

HEALTH & BEAUTY