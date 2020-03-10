Breakout star, Alexa Demie is making a name for herself in the beauty world post Euphoria’s debut. Known as the beauty queen of all things glitter, Maddy Perez in the HBO teen drama series, the 25-year-old actress’ latest campaign is a full circle moment. Whether she’s being authentic Alexa or Maddy on-screen, both are makeup mavens. Hence why the Latina star’s MAC Cosmetics ‘More Than Meets The Eye’ campaign is breathtaking.
The holographic collection includes 36 revamped eye-shadows, $17 each, 10 shades new Dazzle shadow Extreme, $20 each, and the Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, $23.
The single eye shadows come in an array of hues, from shimmery rose pink to ice electric blue. You’ll be able to channel those festival-approved, high-pigment lid looks with just one swipe.
“When MAC approached me to be a part of their ‘More Than Meets the Eye Campaign’, I was beyond ecstatic,” Alexa said in a press release. “I couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with! In the collection, I fell in love with all of the colorful eye shadows, especially the blues, greens and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks.”
Growing up, Alexa’s mother was a MAC makeup artist, therefore the 25-year-old actress’ connection to the brand was instant. Brought up by immigrant parents from Mexico, Alexa’s latest MAC moment celebrates the new era of Latinas within the beauty world.