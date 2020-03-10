Forget about scrunchies or velvet hairbands, the latest hair trend comes in the shape of tiny, shiny jewelry for your beautiful locks and Karol G approves. The Colombian singer dazzled in style in new photos and received endless compliments from her fans. Dressed in a colorful long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers, it was the 29-year-old’s beauty look that caught the eye of her 27 million followers.

©karolg The Colombian singer surprised her fans with this new look

In the images, Karol rocks natural makeup in pink and earth tones that give all the drama to her dark brown eyes and long eyelashes, but it’s her hairstyle featuring the coolest braid accessories that take center stage. The singer shows off a long, braided mane that reminds us to one of Shakira’s signature looks, but to add some pizzazz, Karol completes her hairdo with stylish beaded hair rings with pending silver crosses that elevate her look to the next level.

Her unique sense of style has turned Karol into a fashion and beauty trendsetter. Last year, she was one of the faces chosen by cosmetic brand Urban Decay to star in its new campaign Pretty Different. “They want to show people that each person can choose to do their makeup or dress however they want, and can still be pretty and special even if they are different,” she said at the time, “I felt super inspired. I love what they are betting on, showing people to break the rules.” The music star, who is likely to tie the knot with fiancé Anuel AA this year, is clear about what makes her special: “It’s about enjoying who you are and what you like without bearing in mind what people might think about it. That’s what makes you unique and special.”