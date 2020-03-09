Eiza Gonzalez was promoting her upcoming film Bloodshot when she revealed her chic makeup look. Sporting a 2020 makeup trend seen during NYFW, the Mexican beauty showed off her graphic eyeliner look coining it ‘Bambi Graphic dream.’ Known for rocking a natural canvas with pink blush on her cheeks, this look was different in the best way possible. Crafted by CHANEL’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff, the 30-year-old star was a total stunner.

©eizagonzalez

Keeping the focus on her lids, Pati extended a v-shape cat eye that overlapped Eiza’s eye. Such a retro move we’re all excited to try ourselves. Would you try the graphic liner trend this year?

Now more than ever, celebrities are taking the lead and redefining their own sense of beauty. Eiza is no longer shying away from those NYFW-approved out of this world beauty looks.

©eizagonzalez An up close look at the electric wing look

When it came to the rest of the Baby Driver actress’ makeup look, the CHANEL artist feathered out her bold brows and gave her nude pout.

This spring take a page out of Eiza’s beauty look and try the graphic liner look to bring a different type of fierceness to your makeup look.