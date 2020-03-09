If you’re not using facial tools, now’s the time to evaluate your beauty routine. With technology advancements in light therapy, smart devices and multi-functional devices, experts and celebrities alike are using these innovative products. Just ask celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta, whose magical hands are behind Karol G, Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima’s makeup looks. We caught up with the MUA on the importance of double cleansing, his go-to skincare device and how he applies makeup with the same tool.

©patrickta One of Patrick’s star-studded clientele includes pop star singer, Ariana Grande

What's the biggest mistake people make with their skin during transition season?

“Forgetting to use sunscreen! That is one of the most important things we should be doing daily regardless of the season! We need to protect our skin from the sun always and it’s easy to forget if it’s over cast and Spring breezes.”

We recommend trying Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense, $54, a weightless, all-physical sunscreen that blends easily on all skin tones. This SPF helps defend against UVA/UVB and blue light, and soothes all skin types, including sensitive skin.

©Dermalogica Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense $54, Dermalogica.com

What are your top 5 tips when it comes to taking care of your skin during the cold weather season?

I’d say, exfoliate/cleanse with a Clarisonic Mia Smart, $169. It can be used to tone, apply oil, serum, moisturize the skin!

©Patrick Ta The celebrity MUA uses Clarisonic Sonic Exfoliator Facial Brush Head, $39 for dead skin cell removal.

What are the most important parts of a skincare routine?

I think making sure you’re cleansing correctly, so often I see skin that hasn't been removed properly which is so bad for your skin! The Clarisonic Mia Smart is my favorite tool to ensure a thorough cleanse – it cleanses 6x better hands alone and removes long-wear makeup 89% better than wipes.