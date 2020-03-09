Camila Cabello is making the most of her stay in the UK. The My Oh My hitmaker is filming her first movie Cinderella, but between shooting scenes, she also had the time to attend the press night of West End musical Dear Evan Hansen in London. The Cuban American singer posed with the cast for a backstage photo and proved she needs very little to shine. Wearing no makeup and a simple track suit, Camila looked fresh-faced and stunning in the photos.

©GettyImages Natural or glam, Camila looks always perfect, as demonstrated in this no makeup photo snapped in London

The 23-year-old shared the secrets for a healthy looking skin with Coveteur, and you can tell her efforts have paid off. “First thing I do every morning is brush my teeth and put moisturizer and sunblock on,” she revealed, adding that drinking more water has has also improved her skin. Regarding makeup, there is one product Camila can not live without: she always has lipgloss in her purse.

See Camila Cabello’s photo with Prince Charming Shawn Mendes at her Cinderella themed birthday party

Camila’s visit to the West End comes days after she shared beautiful videos and photos of her birthday bash on March 3rd. To celebrate the day in style, Camila organized a Cinderella-themed party with Prince Charming included. Her boyfriend Shawn Mendes traveled from Canada to Blackpool, the English seaside town where she’s shooting the fairtytale remake, just to be by his girlfriend’s side.

Camila Cabello combines a corset with lace at the Global Awards: photo

The Havana singer opened up about their relationship status last week during the Global Awards 2020 gala. “Being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you!” she joked on the red carpet. “Emotionally draining!”