Kendall Jenner with her hair up

Keeping up with Kendall

Kendall Jenner’s easy technique for perfect eyebrows

The model’s full, straight brows are one of her most eye-catching features

BY

Kendall Jenner’s beauty goes far beyond the runways, turning her into a beauty reference for inspiring delicate, natural and sophisticated makeup looks. One of her signature features is her full, straight brows and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips has an easy trick to keep the model’s brows flawless.

Kylie Jenner’s big sister has distinct eyebrows that are dense, defined, and at the same time, natural – a very popular trend in recent seasons. And thanks to MUA Mary’s simple technique, you too can have eyebrows just like Kendall’s.

RELATED:

Kylie Jenner's 3-step secret to making her lips look fuller in less than a minute

Kim Kardashian’s 3 basic diet rules to control her weight

The tweezers that Kendall uses are from Tweezerman©Tweezerman
Kendall uses slanted tweezers from Tweezerman to pluck brow hairs with precision

THE SECRET: THE CLEANUP
All of Kendall’s makeup looks have her signature full brows. Her makeup artist Mary told Refinery 29 that she starts the whole makeup process with a “good brow cleanup.” That is, use your fingers to brush your brow hairs upwards to look as full as you can get them. Mary then uses Tweezerman slanted Tweezers ($23) to pluck any stray hairs. But don’t be heavy handed! “I always tell people: If you're unsure about removing a hair, don’t,” the MUA emphasized.

Model Kendall Jenner with smokey eye©GettyImages
Kendall’s makeup artist focuses on the model’s eyes when doing her makeup
RELATED:

Kendall Jenner just wore the two-tone jeans you’ll want to try this season: Steal her style

NEXT STEPS
Keep your look natural by applying a soft brown eyeshadow all over the lid and extending upwards until you reach the brow. Use a lighter shade – vanilla for cooler skin tones or gold for warmer shades, under the peak of the arch to visually elevate your eyes and add depth.

For a natural focus on your eyes to complete the look, use a heated or traditional eyelash curler on your eyelashes and apply your favorite mascara.

More about
Read More
back to

HEALTH & BEAUTY