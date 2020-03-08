Kylie Jenner has made beauty her business, and is so successful she’s the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The 22-year-old’s Kylie Lip Kits are famous – and so are her own lips, which fans and followers try to emulate. The young beauty emphasizes her mouth as one of her most eye-catching features, so each of her beauty looks pays special attention to her lips. Kendall Jenner’s little sister doesn’t limit her lip color palette, and we’ve seen her rock everything from the perfect nude lip to the most colorful shades from her bestselling brand.

This beauty mogul knows how to create the perfect pout in under a minute, using a limited selection of key products and three very simple tricks that she has shared with her millions of followers on social media. Yes, now we can all get the Kylie look without the help of pro makeup artists in the comfort of our own home!

©@kyliejenner The beauty expert in a flirty pose flaunting colorful makeup and perfectly lined lips

Step 1: Liner for definition

The first key to perfect, fuller-looking lips is making sure you have a great liner. Kylie uses a subtle pink-mauve lip pencil to line her lips with simple strokes, emphasizing both the cupid's bow and the middle of her bottom lip. Creating the line just on the edge and slightly outside your natural lip line helps make them look bigger without concealing their natural shape.