It’s not just Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton who are setting hair trends with their tresses. For fall and winter 2020, it looks like we may be looking to retro royals for inspiration. Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne were both hair muses for the Shrimps runway show at London Fashion Week, where Bumble and bumble’s hair lead Sarah Jo Palmer created updated versions of ‘70s and ‘80s royal throwback styles. And we’re lucky enough to have her how-to!

©Getty Images The originals: The Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne in the 1970s and fashion icon Princess Diana in 1982

PRINCESS DIANA:

For the Princess Diana hair look, Sarah Jo revealed that the models’ tresses were prepped with mousse, and then stylists applied a blow-dry technique to bring the bangs away from the face, flipping it up and sweeping it aside for the classic Lady Di feathered effect.

©GettyImages Those feathered bangs are key for the Princess Diana ‘80s blow-dry feel’ look

The next steps for the hairstyle, “an ‘80s blow-dry feel, with a strong direction to the hair” are: