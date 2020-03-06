Kylie Jenner’s latest social media posts sent the internet in a frenzy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media to show off her new look. “giving you baby mama drama honey,” she captioned the photo. For her dramatic moment, Stormi Webster’s mom wore a green and black printed jumpsuit. Stepping away from her classic dark aesthetic, the 22-year-old opted for long honey brown tresses. Kylie shared another series of photos showing off the look, this time, with a more fashion-forward caption.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner’s baby mama drama post has fans freaking out

“I am my own muse – Tom Ford.” The two post racked up over eight million likes and a series of comments. “Well damn,” Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian wrote. “Omg,” the Kylie Skin account wrote. Fans pointed out how much the star looks just like her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

The Kylie Cosmetics maven has been getting rave reviews from fans for her latest posts. Prior to the pic, which gave off Posion Ivy vibes, the businesswoman shared a series of photos from her latest beach get away. “Pucci babes,” she captioned a picture featuring her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. In the comments, her big sister (and sometimes muse) Kim, praised the photo. “Woe this looks so beautiful.”

The photos were taken during her Stormi and Stassi’s recent vacation to the Bahamas. The makeup maven and her two best girls got away form a brief trip and documented all of the fun and looks. One picture from the vacation that got quite the reaction was a photo of her and Travis Scott’s two-year-old girl.