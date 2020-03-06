We all know that Kim Kardashian can be a target of envy among women for many reasons: her figure, her looks, and of course, her spectacular hair. Regarding her experimentation with hair, the star has tried different haircuts, not to mention colors! The mother-of-four easily switches from her natural dark hair to platinum blonde and even pink tones in the blink of an eye.

Of course, these procedures can be harmful to your hair and can leave it dry and brittle. However, nothing like this seems to happen to the celeb, who appears time and time again with incredibly luscious locks, despite her many color changes. This is all thanks to the effective method that she follows to keep it healthy and shiny. Want to find out more?

©@kimkardashian The celeb has dyed her hair blonde and pink on several occasions

It’s all about Olaplex, a three stage treatment which hydrates, repairs and strengthens your hair against the damaging secondary effects of highlights and hair dryers. What makes it different from other products, is that the effects of Olaplex are more long-lasting. The treatment penetrates up to your roots, and lasts for more than a month and a half.

This is because its principle active ingredient works on a molecular level, eliminating the negative reaction of oxygen with sulfur bonds in thermally or chemically altered hair. However, it is important to take into account that this is not a conditioner, so it does not contain silicon, proteins or animal products.

©@kimkardashian Kim explained how she uses Olaplex on her social media

The first two steps of application must be done by a professional in a specialized beauty centre, on dry and unwashed hair. Once ready, the first bottle marked with a No.1, is mixed with water and distributed through the hair during coloring or discoloration, whichever you are doing.

Bottle No.2, part of the repairing formula, is then immediately added and left to work its magic for 20 minutes before being rinsed out. You can get the Olaplex Salon into Kit for Professional Use, which includes a bottle of Nº1, two of Nº2 and its applicator, for $250.