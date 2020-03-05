Kate Middleton debuts shorter haircut ahead of spring

With spring just around the corner, Kate Middleton has opted for a fresh, new look. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted one of her shortest haircuts to date as she kicked off her royal visit to Ireland on Tuesday. The mom of three’s glossy locks are significantly shorter than they were last week. At a special charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen on February 25 in London, Kate’s long tresses fell past her shoulders, but now rest just slightly below them.

©Getty Images/WireImage Kate Middleton debuted a shorter haircut in Ireland (right) one week after stepping out with longer locks on Feb. 25 (left)

The Duchess’ cut and bangs were clear on Wednesday as she stepped out wearing her locks blown out straight for engagements at Jigsaw, a mental health support service, and the Savannah House, which is run by social justice charity Extern. Princess Charlotte’s mom styled her hair in bouncy curls for day one of the royal visit. Kate kept her freshly trimmed locks out of her face wearing a trendy velvet padded headband by Lele Sadoughi for her arrival to Dublin.

©WireImage Kate rocked a chic ponytail in Ireland on March 4

On day two in Ireland, the Duchess let her hair down straight before sweeping her tresses up into a stylish ponytail for a reception at the Museum of Literature Ireland. Prince William and Kate undertook the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to “highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland.” The palace previously stated: “The UK’s links with Ireland are extensive, and The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”