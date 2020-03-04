There is no one that takes their fitness more serious than powerhouse Latina Jennifer Lopez — and she has the body to prove it. Part of what keeps JLo ageless is the fact that she maintains a super healthy lifestyle which incorporates a comprehensive fitness routine and meal plan that hits all the necessary nutrients needed to maintain her way of life. The Ain’t Your Mama singer recently took to social media to share a hilarious video of her putting in some serious workout time while her friend just chilled out.

In the video, which is the set to the theme song of the film Rocky, Jennifer is doing a seriously fierce and grueling arm workout while her friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey is just lounging around and enjoying his time. “@steviemackey putting in the work,” the If You Had My Love singer jokingly added to the video’s caption. In a subsequent photo shared by the mamá-of-two, she denotes how she is missing her workout partner and fiancé Alex Rodriguez during her most recent visit to the gym. The two have been photographed visiting the gym frequently to get do some joint workouts together (because the couple that does fitness together, stays in shape together).