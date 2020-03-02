While makeup brands have taken a major approach in being diverse and inclusive, there’s still some work to be done within the skincare arena. We may have 40 to 50 shades of foundations that cater many skin tones, but in order to achieve the makeup look of your dreams, skincare matters. Realizing early in her life and career, Urban Skin Rx Founder, Rachel Roff took on the task to educate women of color on hyperpigmentation, acne, lasers and more within the multicultural community. The Southern entrepreneur and aesthetician continues to be a pioneer within the skincare melanin movement. Keep reading as Rachel reveals what moved her to create the brand, how she feels about the term ‘ethnic skin,’ and everything you need to know about treatment pads, chemical peel pads and lasers.

On changing industry standards:

Growing up, I suffered from bullying due to a nevus mole on my face, acne and being overweight. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a medical aesthetician, and when I started in the field in Charlotte, NC, a city with a large African American and Latino population. I realized that there was no one serving men and women of color. That just seemed like such a huge injustice to me, and a missed opportunity. I grew up with a diverse family, and the majority of my closest friends were people of color, so I wanted to change the industry standard. I opened up my medspa, Urban Medspa and Weight Loss Center, and after its success, realized that there was a huge demand outside of Charlotte for skin care catered to melanin rich skin. I then started Urban Skin Rx as an e-commerce site, and the rest is history! Now we are in Ulta Beauty, CVS Pharmacy and Target stores nationwide, and we continue to grow.

©Urban Skin RX Rachel Roff created a skincare empire which celebrates all complexions

On biggest mistake with treating hyperpigmentation:

Two things: One, a huge mistake I see is not treating the source first. For example, if you have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from acne, but you haven’t gotten your acne under control, you are still going to continue getting dark marks and hyperpigmentation. Start with getting your acne under control, then target the hyperpigmentation. Second, not wearing SPF. UV rays from the the sun can penetrate the skin rain or shine, and through windows. They also make dark marks and hyperpigmentation worse. If you are spending hundreds of dollars on skin care and treatments but are not wearing a daily SPF you are wasting your money and hindering your results.

©Urban Skin RX The brand went viral on social media for their #usrxbeforeandafter hashtag results

On the term ‘ethnic skin’ within the market:

I feel torn about it to be honest. On one hand, a person’s race shouldn’t play a role in treating skin, it’s about the person’s skin tone. On the other hand, some skin conditions are more prevalent in certain ethnicities. For example, Keloids and Reticulated Papillomatosis are two skin conditions more common in the African American community. I think it comes down to context.