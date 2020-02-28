3. Laser Treatments

The actress uses this not-so-secret beauty trick along with other stars like Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton to get the smoothest skin ever: laser treatments that hydrate your skin and give it a smooth finish.

The patented Vortex-Fusion application formula includes products with restorative qualities, containing antioxidants. The products are selected according to your skin type and what your skin needs. As well as being a wonderful anti-ageing technique, it combines cleaning, exfoliation, removal of impurities and hydration.

4. HydraFacial

Another of Eva’s beauty hacks is a non-invasive treatment called HydraFacial. It involves cleaning, exfoliation and hydration of your skin without the use of needles or lasers, using only impurity suction and an infusion of beneficial active ingredients. This skincare treatment is also used by Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey and Ethan Hawke. This option is becoming more popular by the day and the price varies from $80 to $125 per session.

©GettyImages Eva loves to use products from her kitchen cupboard, such as coconut oil to take off her makeup and add shine to her hair

5. Getting ready for a special event

Eva’s dermatologist, Dr. Perricone, treats other celebs such as Jennifer Aniston and Cate Blanchett. And they all undergo the Indiba treatment before big events at The Secret Lab ($134) which combines non-invasive radio frequency with complimentary products from this dermatology expert.

6. Homemade beauty recipes

Teeth are not sidelined in Eva’s beauty routine. The actress admits that she uses an ingredient we all have in our cupboards – bicarbonate of soda – to “polish them.” And she also uses a mix of foods to create a natural and effective exfoliant for the moments when, as she described, her skin is “in trouble”. This scrub contains a mix of natural yogurt and sea salt.

©Istock Coconut oil is Eva Mendes’ most crucial beauty ally and she uses if for both her skin and hair

7. Her go-to moisturizer? Coconut oil!

“I also love using coconut oil as a moisturizer when I have really dry skin,” the actress told Glamour. What’s more, she swears that coconut oil makes your hair shiny and glossy. “I only wash my hair two times a week and once a month I do a coconut oil hair mask. I leave coconut oil on my hair overnight and wash it out in the morning.”