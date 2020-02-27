Men and women around the world admire Jennifer Lopez‘s butt, and understandably so. Now in her 50s, the singer is in better shape than ever, which she demonstrated in her star turn as a pole dancer in Hustlers and her gruelling dance routine during the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show alongside Shakira. While she has clearly been bestowed with excellent genes, we know that there is also a strict food regime behind her figure, as well as a healthy lifestyle that includes lots of working out.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Thankfully the singer-actress has often posted her fitness regimens on social media, giving us an inside look at at her fitness routine – including how she maintains her amazing booty!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez has a healthy lifestyle that keeps her looking fabulous from front or back

One of Jen’s go-to moves is the leg press, one of the most effective leg and booty exercises for both men and women. Lifting weights with leg presses helps to strengthen all three parts of the glutes – gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus – and also works the hamstrings. Not only will you get a rear end that will turn heads, you'll also improve your posture, balance, and strength.

WATCH – JENNIFER LOPEZ DOING LEG PRESSES: