Eva Mendes has to be one of the most relatable Latina celebs out there. From her fashion to how she carries herself, we can totally see ourselves being besties with The Place Beyond the Pines actress. So when she shares something about what she uses to keep herself healthy, we listen. The NY&Co. clothing designer recently took to social media to give us insight on what her secret weapon for healthy living is — a book on healthy eating habits by a well-known leading doctor!

©GettyImages Eva first started designing for NY&Co. in 2013

In the video, you can see Eva holding the book Food Fix by Dr. Mark Hyman. She captioned it, “As a lot of you know I struggle with my diet. I struggle with sugar and I’m constantly trying to make positive dietary changes but it’s a challenge for me! I’m SO beyond excited that @drmarkhyman new book Food Fix is out TODAY!” The actress continued, “You can help transform yourself AND the planet in this very necessary guide to healthy, ethical and economically sustainable food. He explains how this is all connected and it happens to be a very easy read, extra helpful for me at this point in my life. Hope you love it as much as I do. Lotsa love!”