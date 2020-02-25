Eva Longoria is okay and enjoying the sunshine. The Grand Hotel producer is currently on location in Italy filming for a new project. While she is enjoying the beautiful country, fans had concerns as the cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed. Taking time to ease everyone’s mind, Eva gave a quick update. “Hi everybody. I am shooting in this small town in Italy,” she told the camera. “I am nowhere near the North, thank you for your concerns. Everyone was calling and texting me about the coronavirus in the north of Italy. It’s really sad, but we’re further away.”

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria gave concern fans an update from Italy

Eva, 44, did not share her exact location, but did assure fans that her surrounding are beautiful. In the same clip, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star panned to a little police car that was parked beside her. In awe of the destination, Eva couldn’t help but gush over the town.

“I just think it’s cute,” she shared about the little police car. “That’s how tiny the town is it only needs this one police car. It’s a gorgeous day, beautiful day and I just wanted to say hi ya’ll.” Eva has been busy on location filming scenes for the secret project.

In a follow up post, the proud mother-of-one shared a picture. “#setlife,” it read. In the photo, the actress soaked up the sun while she read a book. Upon her arrival to the country, the star dropped in to give fans a little update.