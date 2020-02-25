We spoke and they heard us! Mark your calendars ladies, Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla and MAC Cosmetics are joining forces yet again in the name of the Tejano star. This historic moment hits home for many Latinas and women who grew up listening to the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer. It's been nearly 25 years since Selena’s tragic passing, but her older sister continues to still honor the Mexican-American legend. In celebrating the Como La Flor singer’s life Suzette announced a secondary partnership with the brand.

©suzettesyld GALLERY Suzette hinted she was spending time with M.A.C over social media in January

We can’t contain our excitement as the first line which was launched in 2016 was from the Dreaming of You star’s personal picks. The latest collection is set to hit the market in April 2020 as a remembrance of Selena’s legacy.

We caught up with Suzette on her thoughts around creating the second line with the well-respected cosmetics line. “The first launch meant so much to me on a personal level and being able to give back to my sister. This launch is more of a celebration to honor her and represent Latinas all over,” expressed Suzette.

©M.A.C. GALLERY The official M.A.C. x Selena ‘La Reina’ collection set to debut in April 2020

Since this is the second time, the Quintanilla family came together with the makeup company, we’re happy to announce the experience creating the second line was seamless and incredible.

Spreading the thrilling news herself, Selena’s sister took to social media to share the major announcement. “Selena and @MACcosmetics are back together! Get ready for an all NEW collection launching in April to celebrate the Queen of Tejano’s life and legacy! Stay tuned for this iconic collection and head to maccosmetics.com to learn more,” capitoned Suzette.