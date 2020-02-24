Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant’s tragic passing on January 26, 2020 hit the nation deeply. As the news hit the internet globally, hearts broke all over the world. The tragic helicopter accident that took away seven other lives that morning. Leaving his wife and Mamabcita’s mother, Vanesss Bryant's life undesirable changed forever. As thousands of celebrities and fans gather today to celebrate Kobe and GiGi, some took time to pay tribute to him in their own way. Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ciara created Mamba-inspired manicures to tribute the Bryant legacy.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez & Ciara use a beauty moment to celebrate the Bryant legacy

JLo, who has been a loyal friend to Vanessa and the Bryant family for years, attended the ceremony with a nude with special details.

The Puerto Rican star crafted a nude polish with sparkles with numbers ‘2’ for Gianna and ‘24’ for Kobe. The mother-of-two used the magic of nail art to tell a story and mourn the Bryant legacy.

©jlo The Hustlers’ actress honors Kobe & Gianna with a special manicure message

The gold details represented her love and admiration for the Mamba-duo. She uploaded the manicure moment on social media with “24 & 2 purple and yellow heart emoji” caption.

Celebrating Kobe's and the 13-year-old star, Ciara honored their passing with a beautiful feature on her manicure. The Level Up singer designed unique lettering of ‘K O B E’ under her nails with a gilt lettering. The Get Up artist expressed her condolences by captioning this image with “Kobe & Gianna, Rest In Paradise.”

©ciara The singer loved the Black Mamba and Mambacita dearly

The NBA Lakers player was deeply admired and cherish by millions of fans and celebrities. Our prayers and thoughts are with the Bryant family and baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their basketball-playing daughter Alyssa, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, Mamba Academy basketball coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.