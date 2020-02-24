Anuel AA is still trying to use to his new haircut. The Keii rapper and Karol G’s leading man, took to his social media on Sunday, February 23, to share a video and vent his frustrations about his hair coming back slowly. In the clip, the Puerto Rican rapper stands in the mirror as he showcases his shorter cut. Anuel, 27, is known for rocking a baseball cap and very rarely showing off his hair. However, when he took off his hat, fans often saw his hair which was longer at the top and and faded on the sides.

©@anuel_2blea Anuel AA isn’t too happy with his new haircut

Earlier this year, Anuel decided to switch things up. In a clip posted on his social media, the star dives into a steak and reveals his short cut. Fans however, may have forgotten about the new look as the star has been rocking a series of caps, bucket hats and beanies. Anuel didn’t let his lack of hair stop him from putting on an amazing show.

The China rapper took the stage in Bolivia, over the weekend, where he performed a host of his hits. One thing the star can hope for is that his hair in back in tip top shape for his nuptials to fiancée Karol G. In January, the rapper teased his fans with a photo featuring him and his leading lady, next to a caption that hinted that the wedding was happening this year. “This year there is a wedding,” he wrote.

©@anuel_2blea The Medusa rapper usually has longer hair or a hat

Last week, after taking home and award at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony, the Medusa rapper opened up about wedding planning. "That's between her and me ... I miss her anyway," he told reporters in the winner’s lounge. The star continued to joke about the place and date adding: “We still don’t know. We are going to do it on an island or in Africa.” Whenever or wherever it is – let’s hope that Anuel’s hair comes back in time.