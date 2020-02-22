Is there anything better than mom's advice? Whether it’s your favorite homemade dish’s secret ingredient, the key to to success at work or the special cream you NEED in your skincare routine, that mother figure in your life probably has the answer. Just ask Beyoncé!



The singer, whose appearance is never anything short of flawless, has a beauty secret in common with her mom, Tina Knowles. Bey follows her mom's example and uses products from the famous Spanish brand Natura Bissé.

©GettyImages Beyoncé learned a special beauty secret from her stunning mom Tina Knowles

The Barcelona-based brand–which has 40 years experience in skincare–caught her mom's attention while she was working in the cosmetics industry in Houston when Beyoncé was a child.

The Homecoming star is a big fan of the cosmetic company’s Diamond Collection treatments (which range from $76 for cleanser to $940 for serum) particularly the Diamond Extreme cream, according to Vogue. The $385 moisturizing cream contains “innovative ingredients like Artemia salina that deeply stimulate the skin’s energy and Epidermal Self-Modulator that reinforces the skin’s natural barrier, redefines and smooths the contours of the face.”