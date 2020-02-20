Salma Hayek is soaking up the sun – and she looks good! The Like A Boss actress took to her social media to share a picture from her rather sunny location. “#minerals @alexandermcqueen #hair,” she captioned the picture. In the selfie, the 53-year-old superstar wore a black bikini and oversized sunglasses by the late designer. Alas, it wasn’t Salma’s fashion choices that caught everyone’s eye. Making a change, the actresses long brown tresses were all over. Instead of her signature straight locks, Salma rocked cool beach waves.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek’s hair was blowing in the wind in her latest photo

In the photo – which looks like it was taken mid wind gust – the Frida star’s hair blends perfectly with her backdrop. There’s no word on where in the world the star could be, but wherever it is, there is sun.

In a previous post, the mother-of-one took a break from vacation vibes. The actress shared a classic black and white throwback photo – because she was busy on the beach. “I’m posing this old but not so old picture that you’ve probably never seen because I’m out diving,” she captioned the black and white image. “I’ll try to capture some images and share them with you tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Salma shared another hot bikini selfie with her followers. “#wind #aire.” In the photo, Salma looks into the camera as the ocean and palm trees sit in the background. While over 300,000 of the Drunk Parents stars followers admired the picture, there was one person who got a reaction after the star with their comment.