Dayanara Torres is a looking like a new woman these days — and we’re loving it! The Mira Quien Baila judge took to her social media to share her new hair (and eyebrow) look, which is a departure from her signature black locks that we have loved all these years. The Puerto Rican beauty now sports a rich, chocolatey brown (still the same length) with eyebrows in a matching color. In the carousel of images that she shared with her 1.3 million fans and followers on social media, you can see just how much her crystal-clear, baby blue eyes pop with the change in hair and eyebrow color. Dayanara is all smiles and glowing in all the pictures she shared, making us love the look even more.

©@dayanarapr The mamá-of-two has been mircoblading her eyebrows since she was 17-years-old

In the post, Dayanara shared that she has been mircoblading her eyebrows (the process of tattooing your eyebrows to help give them a fuller shape) since she was 17-years-old. She used the post to shout out Karen Paba, the woman behind Dayanara’s stellar eyebrow look. The actress and singer said, “The one that cares for my eyebrows!!! She has no idea how much I love her!!!” She continued detailing how when she won Miss Puerto Rico at the ripe age of 17 she died her hair black and also ‘tattooed’ her eyebrows (albeit using a much different technique).