At 53, Salma Hayek is one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world, and of course, we all want to know her beauty secrets. One treatment we can rule out though is Botox, for now at least! The Frida actress revealed that she has never had the procedure after getting trolled on Instagram for her looks. On Tuesday, after the star posted a closeup of herself wearing a swimsuit on a breezy beach, one follower made the comment: "Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!"

©salmahayek Salma Hayek’s close up no makeup shot caused one Instagram follower to comment on her looks

Salma responded in the comments of her Instagram account, writing: "I don't have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time." (Editor's note: It's not!)

For her movie, Like a Boss, where she played a beauty mogul, she briefly considered getting Botox, but decided instead to experiment with lip fillers for the first time. In an Interview with InStyle last year, she revealed that she went to her dermatologist pal Dr Maurice Dray, but didn't get past the first poke! "Dr. Dray said, 'I don't know if you're going to be happy because it's going to hurt super bad.' I said, 'Well, let's give it a try.' He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, 'No! Forget it! I'm done!'"

The actress' natural beauty puts her on the long roster of stars who are fabulous at 50-plus, including Jennifer Aniston, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Lopez, who stunned with her fit form and pole dancing skills during a spectacular Super Bowl halftime show on February 2.