Call it the Louis-V effect. One of hottest manicure trends that graced the runways of NYFW and is now hitting the streets is logo-inspired nail art. Though the prints have been on the scene for a bit in clothing and accessories, celebrities are ditching the solid hues and brining the iconic labels to life on their fingertips. Latinx celebrities such as Rosalia and Bad Bunny are known for taking an artistic feel when it comes to crafting iconic mani-moments. Now, the legendary Thalia is following their lead and taking nail art to the next level.

©thalia An up-close look at Thalia’s LV-approved tips

Recently, the Desde Esa Noche singer posted the most lavish Louis Vuitton nail designs by Colombian-Ecuadorian nail artist Kro Varga. Who said you can only have labels on your bags? Surely, not this Latina dynamic duo. Kro, who is the genius behind Rosalia’s gorgeous and graphic claw designs, brought to life the French fashion house legendary print with white engraved logos and stamps.

©thalia How fresh are these nails?!

This is a huge beauty moment for the mother-of-two, since her manicures usually consists of solid colors or a touch of jewels. Hence why we’re obsessing over her out-of-box new attitude when it comes to getting her nails painted.