One thing you can always count on when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a variety of hairstyles. They go from short to long, from blonde to brunette in a matter of hours for different events. The most recent sister to take the plunge into a new hairdo is Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul shared a video of her new look, which she jokingly blamed her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for cutting off too much hair.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner debuts a new short hairstyle

“@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in her social media stories alongside a video of her flaunting her new and way shorter look. You can imagine the heart palpitations she gave her hairstylist after tagging him in the post. Luckily, Jesus was in on the joke. “Kylie Jenner is trying to play me,” he responded with his own Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old makeup mogul shows fans what her real hair looks like. Last year, she uploaded a video that showed off her brunette locks. “Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” she wrote about her hair, which at the time, touched her shoulders.