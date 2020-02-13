We love how Orange Is The New Black actress Dascha Polanco loves her curves and is never afraid of reminding everyone just how fabulous she is. Whether in figure-hugging styles or one of her favorite bikinis, the Dominican-American #bosschica reigns supreme when it comes to body positivity and self-lovery. Because, to be honest, is there anyone that can rock anything the way that Dascha does? Nope.

In her latest social media video, Dascha puts on her dancing queen hat and absolutely kills it while jamming out to the hit song from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s film Bad Boys For Life — Ritmo by J Balvin and The Black Eyed Peas. We also get a quick flash of her rock-hard abs (which made us want to hit the gym asap).