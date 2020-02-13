If you’re looking for a daring, bold hairstyle, look no further than Katy Perry for inspiration. She switches up her hair so often and so drastically that on occasion it is hard to recognize her; she has experimented with many different textures, cuts and crazy colors. Her radical haircuts and incredible coloring are an important part of her unique personal style. We take a look back at four of her best hairstyles, that’ll give you the inspiration and courage to try a new look at your next hair appointment.

©GettyImages Katy Perry is a chameleon with her hairstyles

Short, blonde and unapologetic: a very modern look

For the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy won over her fans with this short, bleached hairstyle. A look very similar to what we have also seen on the likes of Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron. The short, messy bangs, platinum blonde color and bold cut are the perfect combination to show off how daring and modern you really can be.