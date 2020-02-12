Camila Coelho has built her brand on sharing her fashion and beauty tips with the world since 2010, and on Monday February 10, she let the world in on a very personal secret –she has epilepsy. Her diagnosis came at the age of nine after she had a seizure while playing with a friend. Her last seizure happened 11 years ago while she was sleeping. Both experiences left her terrified not only for herself but also her loved ones. “The first seizure really traumatized me,” the Latina entrepreneur tells HOLA! USA. “It made me really sad to think about how people around me would suffer seeing me have one, especially my family.”

©GettyImages The Brazilian-American was diagnosed at nine with epilepsy

From her youth to now, only those closest to her knew, but after much consideration and support from her loved ones, especially her husband and business partner Icaro Brenner, Camila felt it was time to open up. “I have this huge platform; it is a responsibility for me every day to inspire and impact people in a positive way,” the blogger-turned-designer shares during a very busy New York Fashion Week. “At the same time, I was scared. I was scared to be rejected. I was scared for people to look at me in a different way.”

After much contemplation, she knew it was time to open up to her more than 15 million followers. “I kept thinking I could help so many people that go through the same journey that I have or even people who go through different things in their lives, to really accept themselves and not feel different. And to show them they are able to be whatever they want to be in their lives.”

Since revealing the news on National Epilepsy Day, her fans have been so supportive. “By sharing my story, I'm sure it's helping other people, but they're also helping me,” the Camila Coelho Collection founder says. “I've been getting so many beautiful messages, and I'm reading everything. I'm doing page prints and saving it in a folder to just keep it.”