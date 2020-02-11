The beauty world has revolutionized the way it provides new alternatives for always looking radiant. The 2.0 era is upon us bringing us hot new trends like using specialty face masks, attracting the attention of celebrities like Joan Smalls, who has become obsessed with the results she gets from using foil masks. The model confessed that “masking” her face had several benefits like rejuvenating her skin and achieving a relaxed appearance.

©@joansmalls Joan shows off her natural, glowing skin in a selfie

Foil sheets with restorative power

Out of a host of other face masks, the one Joan especially likes is one that delivers the results it was designed for: ﻿Estée Lauder’s “really cool” Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask ($22). “I let it sit on my skin for 15 to 20 minutes,”﻿ the model said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

It’s an innovative weekly treatment that repairs the damage caused to your skin by stress and the environment. The mask comes equipped with the technology of high performance foil sheets that create a protective barrier, which lets the ingredients directly penetrate deeply into the skin, making your skin instantly look more fresh and renewed. And the results look fabulous on the model.