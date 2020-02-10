After the Oscars is the after party, and this involves Hollywood’s biggest star hitting up the post-award show Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Among some of the dreamiest star-studded guests, Sofia Vergara caught out eyes with her black opal sparkling gown and stunning makeup. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy who gave the Colombian actress the ultimate beauty treatment for her hydrated matte lip look. Ahead, you’ll find a few tips to get your pout red carpet ready like the Modern Family star.

©GettyImages The Colombian star shows out at the 2020 Vanity Fair fiesta

Like a true makeup-guru, the Colombian actress’ artist said, “A perfect matte lip starts with lip preparation. You want the lips to be supple, moisturized and you want them to have an even, smooth texture.” We couldn’t agree more! “The best way to immediately smooth the lips is to get rid of any uneven or dry texture by using a topical lip scrub. In case Sofia, I used Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub, $20, because the tiny cherry seed granules gently exfoliate the lips. What I love about this prep step is that it's quick and isn’t messy but gives an even texture for lipstick application. I then followed that with Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter, $22, for nourishment and moisture. You can reapply the lip butter throughout the makeup application process for maximum moisture. When it’s time to apply the lip color, blot your lips to remove any excess moisture. That helps the lip color last longer,” reasoned Quinn.