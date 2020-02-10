There’s no night quite like Oscars in the world of Hollywood. Salma Hayek arrived to the 92nd Academy Award show early on, and we could already tell she’d be serving one of the best looks of the night. The Mexican actress turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning greek goddess-inspired one-shoulder gown courtesy of Gucci.

©GettyImages The Like A Boss star hit the red carpet in a Gucci number

When it came to 53-year-old star’s dazzling details, celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez created a ballerina-inspired bun with an herbal botanical hair line. The Frida actress’ angelic up-do called for a crown and, of course, her glam squad added an embellished pearly floral headpiece to complete her look.

©GettyImages Kim K’s Mario Dedivanovic was behind Salma’s glam at the 2020 Oscars

“We chose to highlight the Bella Spirit collection, our most premium treatment line, knowing it would work for Salma, or any hair type,” explained the stylist.

Luckily, we have all the steps to help you create the Mexican-American star’s goddess look at home:

First, prep the hair with Bella Spirit Volumizing Mousse, $52 then apply Bella Spirit Styling Treatment Creme from the middle of the hair to the ends.