H: How does your product differ from the 'deep sea' of collagen supplements on the market?

AR: Our product differs from others in the US market since we are the only US brand that manufactures powdered marine collagen in Japan. The Japanese have been supplementing and manufacturing collagen for centuries, the way they process and hydrolyze collagen is of the utmost standards. They are considered the leaders in premium collagen production globally. Also, we are the only US product that contains 100% tilapia sourced collagen, we do not use any fillers or blends of fish sources in our formulas like some other brand on the market.

H: Can you explain the advantages of marine collagen verse other collagen?

AR: Marine collagen is superior to any other form of collagen available. It is 1.5x more effective with an absorption rate of up to 95% due to its super bioavailability from its small molecular size. Another advantage is that marine collagen is Type 1 collagen. Type 1 is the most abundant collagen protein found in the human body (over 90%) and it is key in maintaining a youthful appearance. Also, unlike bovine that creates a gelatin-like consistency in liquids and has a strong taste that is unpalatable for most, quality marine collagen will not alter the consistency or taste of your beverage – making it easy and enjoyable to consume.

H: Finally, tell us why you decided to create La Sirène?

AR: Since I was a young girl, I was always extremely passionate about natural beauty and skincare. Being Latina, my grandmother instilled in me the importance of taking care of my skin and my mother taught me to embrace my natural beauty and love the skin I’m in, regardless of the pressures I was put under from being in the entertainment industry that made me very insecure at times. As I grew older, my love for skincare and preserving my youth naturally became even greater and I was tired of seeing society pressuring women as young as the age of 19 to start getting injections as a preventative measure for aging. I then began researching marine ingredients to create a skincare line that would be highly effective and encourage women to embrace their natural beauty and assist them in aging gracefully. During that time, I was introduced to Marine Collagen from Japan and was instantly curious as to why this type of product had never really been heard of in the US. Once I did my research and saw my own personal results, I knew then that I needed to share this magical powder with the world! Shortly after my discovery, I created La Sirène with hopes that I can encourage others to love the skin they’re in so they can not only look but feel their best.

