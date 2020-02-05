Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most stunning celebrities on the scene, but how does the Quantico star stay fit and healthy? The famous Bollywood actress reveals that her diet and exercise routine is all about getting a good balance, not denying herself the foods she loves – chocolate and tandooris for example – and taking a “mind over matter” approach. Nick Jonas’ wife doesn’t listen to her body, her body listens to her!

The Indian beauty admits that she has always been blessed with a fast metabolism, but as soon as she starts to feel not as balanced and energetic as usual she eats more salads, proteins and soup.

©@priyankachopra Priyanka Chopra generally eats healthily but doesn’t deny herself her favorite foods

Her usual diet centers around vegetables and fruits, avoiding fats and drinking a lot of water. She once told The Times India, “Juices and water are high on my intake list. In fact, water is a must for everyone, at least ten glasses a day. I often overshoot that, but it does wonders to your skin.”

©GettyImages Priyanka, seen here with husband Nick Jonas, is one of the most stunning celebrities on the scene – and she has a positive approach to looking and feeling good

But what else does the Quantico star do to stay in shape? “People always say you should listen to your body. But I don't listen to my body," she said. "My body listens to me. I can't afford to be sick or low on energy. It's mind over matter,” she told Women’s Health.

Although she’s no gym fanatic, Priyanka does exercise with the aim of staying fit, instead of doing it to lose weight. To keep her body nicely toned, the star does fitness routines which last around an hour, and her workouts include cardio – such as treadmill sprints –spinning, and yoga, all of which, as she explains, help her to “relax and recharge.”