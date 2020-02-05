Selena Gomez is launching an exciting new project! The 27-year-old singer announced via social media she’s venturing into the beauty world and debuting her very own makeup line. Titled ‘Rare Beauty,’ Selena’s first makeup brand will launch summer 2020 and feature products that are about “embracing your own uniqueness.” She announced the news with a behind-the-scenes video.

©Getty Images Selena Gomez announced new makeup line ‘Rare Beauty’

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in [Sephora] stores in North America this summer!,” the Lose You to Love Me singer wrote alongside the short clip. “Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait.”

Rare Beauty will be available at Sephora stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will also be available online at RareBeauty.com. The news comes after Selena topped the music charts with her latest album Rare. During her press tour, the star has been candid about how the album reveals her true self, and now she will take it one step further with her new makeup line.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me,” she says in the video. “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. rare beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”