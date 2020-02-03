During Jennifer Lopez’s incredible Super Bowl Half Time Show appearance with Shakira, fans were flocking to Google to find out her age! (Spoiler: she’s 50 and fabulous!). Not only did JLo show off the athletic Hustlers moves that had our jaws dropping, she also looked more radiant than ever. But what was her Super Bowl beauty secret? In the run-up to the big show, skincare expert Toska Husted, owner of Toska European Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, jetted to Miami to treat the multitalented star with a new type of state-of-the-art facial for the true JLo glow.

"Jennifer is naturally beautiful and very sweet, her positive energy is infectious," Toska enthused about her A-list client. "She works so incredibly hard so she deserved a little extra pampering. She was a pleasure to work with."

The star indulged in the Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial, which consists of a pore-refining deep cleanse, a luxurious pampering with custom serums and masques, and then treatment with a microcurrent machine to lift and tone. The process uses Biologique Recherche products and the Remodeling Face Machine, which utilizes high-tech bio-electrotherapy to lift and define. The final result was JLo's flawless visage that had fans Googling “Jennifer Lopez age” during the Super Bowl!

©GettyImages Jennifer looked fantastic during her performance and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. To get her glow, she indulged in the new Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial

Here's the step by step process for the JLo Super Bowl facial:

STEP ONE: THE CLEANSE