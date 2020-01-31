Meet her at the 50-yard line! Jennifer Lopez was more than ready for the Super Bowl when she attended the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference on Thursday, January 30. The triple-threat and her fellow headliner, Shakira took the stage to answer some of the press’ biggest questions about their upcoming performance. Although the insight was great, it was JLo’s toned arms that took centerstage. The 50-year-old Dinero songstress flexed her muscles and her skills when she tossed the ball to reporters.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez put her arms and style on display as she threw a football at a Super Bowl Halftime Show event

Jennifer’s toned arms were on display in an all-white two-piece outfit. The ensemble featured a cropped top and matching pants. Jennifer’s attire was also the perfect complement to her silver and gold bedazzled Super Bowl tumbler.

After the event, the Let’s Get Loud singer took to her social media to celebrate the moment. “Put me in, coach. #SuperBowlLIV.” Jennifer’s biggest cheerleader and fiancé Alex Rodriguez commented “Game changer.” Shakira also took to the comments to celebrate writing: “Touchdown.”

The performance will highlight the two different Latin cultures. “Shakira being from Barranquilla, me being from the Bronx, the two of us could have never imagined we’d be playing the Super Bowl one day,” Jenny from the Block said. “And I think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to pay homage to that and also to remind us all of what an important force we are.”