Double congratulations are in order for the Bella Twins! Nikki and Brie Bella revealed that they are both expecting babies. In true twin fashion, the women are due only weeks apart. “We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together,” Brie wrote on social media next to a picture of her and her sister holding up onesies. “Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

©@thenikkibella Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child

The Total Bella stars, 36, shared that they are due a week and a half apart. Although the girls have done most everything together, this part of their journey was not planned. “[It was] a total surprise, Nikki told People. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie added: “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy.” Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé and Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. For Brie, her new bundle will join her and husband and retired WWE star Daniel Bryan’s two-year-old daughter Birdie.

