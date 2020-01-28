Attention, Rizos Curls fans! The popular Latina-Owned hair care brand announced it will now be selling its products at (squeal!) Target. And everyone’s going to get in on the hair care fun because the products will be available at over 120 stores across the country. Founded by Julissa Prado, Rizos Curls features a lineup of award-winning products for curly haired girls (and boys!) to define and give a frizz-free bounce.

©Rizos Curls Rizos Curls launched in over 120 Target stores nationwide

“It is truly a dream come true to see Rizos Curls on Target shelves after launching only two years ago,” founder and CEO Julissa said in a statement about the new launch. “Rizos Curls is a personal labor of love from the formulas I created to pouring my life savings into this company as a completely self-funded and independently owned family business. It is the Rizos Curls community of more than 191,000 women and men around the world, who propelled our success and grabbed the attention of Target.” As for which products you can find in your neighborhood Target, expect to see her five main products—Hydrating Shampoo ($19.99), Deep Conditioner ($19.99), Refresh & Detangle Spray ($19.99), Curl Defining Cream ($21) and Rizos Reina Trio Travel Kit ($14.99).

Besides creating the formula for achieving perfect curls, the Latina entrepreneur also strives to help the Latinx community with her brand, whether she’s hosting the Latina Ladder Tour to inspire the next generation of Latina entrepreneurs or she’s welcoming immigration lawyers into her offices to educate undocumented people. “We are grateful to align ourselves with a retailer who champions our brand mantra of the three C’s—Curls, Community and Culture, and we’re so excited to now make Rizos Curls more accessible to curly women and men across the country.”