If you tuned in Sunday night to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards, you may have noticed that Cardi B absolutely slayed the red carpet. Not only was her fashion on point with a body-hugging hot pink gown, her glam was also dazzling. Lucky for us, celebrity makeup artist Erika La’Pearl shared a step-by-step beauty breakdown of all the products she used on Cardi for the special night.

©@erika_lapearl_mua Cardi B’s Grammys beauty look was packing with edge

Before makeup application, the MUA began by using Lancer’s The Method: Nourish ($125, sephora.com) cream to hydrate the skin. The anti-aging formula works for normal to dry skin and features moisturizing ingredients—avocado and olive fruit—smooth, plump and glow. She also preps Cardi’s undereyes with Lancer’s Eye Contour Lifting Cream ($95, sephora.com), which de-puffs and improves wrinkles and dark circles.

Next up, Erika created a beautiful and shimmering beauty look using a variety of products. For this year’s Grammys, the 27-year-old rapper went for an edgy eye that perfectly paired with her gown. Using Nanamacs X Jaclyn Taylor Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette ($35, nanamacs.com), the makeup artist created a brown shimmering color on the lid. This palette is packing with colors that include a mix of shimmering and matte shades that range from a jet black to a creamy beige. She finished by lining the undereye with a hot pink shadow.