When it comes to wearing a full-face of makeup, one of the most frustrating moments is when you realize your eyeliner has failed you and has smudged throughout the day. The underwhelming feeling of looking and feeling like a racoon is a beauty sin to the makeup gods. Thankfully, Rihanna’s head makeup artist, Priscilla Ono understands our desire to achieve that effortless, long lasting and smudge-proof classic cat-eye look.

©GettyImages Rihanna attends media event with a crisp-cut liner and rouge red lip

Even if dramatic eye makeup isn't typically your style, whenever creating a winged look you’ll want to make sure you have the right tools. RiRi’s go-to eyeliner is FENTY BEAUTY Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in True Satin Black, $22, a pen-like product that glides on like gel. The Latina MUA shared with her followers that after 16 hours of wear, the liquid liner was still intact.

©FENTY BEAUTY FENTY BEAUTY Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in True Satin Black, $22, fentybeauty.com

Like a true boss, the FENTY Beauty Founder and her head glam squad perfected the Flyliner’s tapered precision tip keeping all eye shapes in mind. With an extra-long, flexible tip designed for maximum versatility, there's truly no denying this liquid eyeliner's ability to create clear-cut lines. Whether you have almond eyes, hooded eyes, or down-turned shaped eyes, RiRi and her team were thinking of you.