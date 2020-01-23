Finding the right products to correctly treat your skin can be difficult. Even A-listers know the struggle of a pesky breakout, improving sunspots or dealing with harder-to-treat skin conditions. You may think you need to break the bank in order to get your skin on that Hollywood-level glow, but taking taking care of your skin is easier (and more affordable!) than you think. Sofia Vergara recently revealed she suffers from the occasional rosacea—a condition that causes redness and bumps on the face—flareup, and her go-to is a $14 beauty product that can be found in your neighborhood drugstore.

©GettyImages Sofia Vergara combats her rosacea with an affordable drugstore product

In order to treat her skin condition, the 47-year-old star uses Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser ($13.99) because of its mild ingredients that work to treat sensitive skin. According to the actress, she was always a fan of trying anything and everything when it came to beauty, but had to be more mindful when she developed rosacea while filming Modern Family.

Loading the player...

"It's hard because I get really red, so I've realized that I've had to treat my skin like sensitive skin, where I didn't before," she explained to Who What Wear, adding that the rosacea developed from her exposure to the high-heated lighting on set. "I used to love products and would try anything."