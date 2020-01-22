Eva Longoria might be enjoying a quick getaway, but she still finds time to get a workout in during her busy schedule. The Desperate Housewives alum shared a series of workout videos with her fans showing a variety of exercises that were so hard, she claimed they “kicked her a**!” The actress has previously given fans a glimpse into her gym sessions, but while in the 305, Eva took it to another level by combining cardio, weights and yes, resistance bands.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria showed fans a new workout routine

“This is soooo hard,” the 44-year-old actress wrote in her stories, she tagging her trainer Edwin. “Super lunges into splits! Wtf.” As she stated, Eva’s trainer had her do a series of lunges with a resistance band that turned into splits. But that’s not all—Eva also had to balance herself atop a Bosu ball while holding weights and doing leg lifts. Eva was accompanied by her friend Loren Ridinger. “Friends who workout together stay together! Let’s go get!,” she wrote alongside the short clip of the two breaking a sweat.

In true Eva fashion, the brunette beauty got another workout in the next day that once again, proved to be strenuous. “so freakin’ hard!!!!,” she captioned the clip of her doing weighted lunges. Many celebs took to the comments section to praise the star and her routine. Benjamin Bratt called her a “ballerina,” while Melanie Griffith compared her to a superhero. “Good job little Wonder Woman!! That’s so hard to do!!!,” she commented.

