The category is mullet moods! It’s official—the famous 1990’s mullet cut is making a comeback in 2020, and your favorite celebrities are co-signing the trend. Now more than ever, A-listers are redefining their own beauty standards and showing off their edgy-shaped hairstyle. Influential stars, such as Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and more Hollywood elite are changing and creating conversation behind the not so conventional look.

©@billieeilish The Bad Guy singer rocks a lime green mullet with a touch of color

Brazilian actress Barbie’s hairstylist Laurie Heaps weighed in on her thoughts behind the latest hair trend that has folks talking. “I think a lot of women in 2020 are drawn to more androgynous looks, and we are also seeing more women who want to go against the grain and have a hairstyle that stands out,” explained the celebrity stylist on a social media post. Speaking with a sense of inclusivity, the pro-stylist voiced her thoughts on letting women explore their own sense of self.

©@barbieferreira The 23-year-old star sports a new cutting-edge style

She went on to express, “As women feel more free to express themselves, styles like the mullet are re-emerging. The look is bold and strong. I think it’s kind of a renaissance of female empowerment.” Though there’s still a 50/50 stance on the latest mullet direction, remember if you’re feeling indifferent about the look there’s always a wig option. It’s all about one’s personal style and vibe.