Eva Longoria is back in the gym and ready to workout in the New Year! The 44-year-old actress, who is known to share her workout routines with fans, took to her social media to share a new behind-the-scenes look at her first workout of the year with an exercise video that featured her working on her arms, back and legs. A full-body routine, if you will.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria shared her first exercise routine of the year

“Aaaand we’re back!,” The Desperate Housewives alum wrote alongside the short clip. Eva also tagged her celebrity trainer Grant Roberts and added #2020. Many fans and celebs took to the comments section to praise the star’s strong figure. Actress Lana Parrilla wrote, “Look at her go!!!!” Meanwhile, her Grand Hotel co-star Bryan Craig pointed out her choice of workout music. “Working out to that Drake/Future new banger,” he commented.

Since giving birth to her son Santiago, Eva has been on a weight loss journey. She’s documented her many workout routines, but has also been open about giving her body time to adjust before going in hard on the exercises. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she previously told Us Weekly. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”