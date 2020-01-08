Have you ever wondered how the Kardashian-Jenner girls change their looks overnight? The answer is simpler than you imagined: extensions and wigs! Just take Khloé Kardashian: The reality TV star surprised all her fans when they got a glimpse of her closet in which she exclusively keeps each of her looks. From long, colored and hair with different textures, Khloe’s super tidy closet keeps all the tresses she’s worn for photographs or interviews she given for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

©@thehomeedit Khloé Kardashian not only has a closet for bags and shoes, but also for her extensions and wigs!

This great detail of KoKo's house was discovered thanks to The Home Edit, a company that specializes on organizing homes. Of course, this didn’t come to a surprise to fan as Khloé has previously revealed her obsession with organizing every detail in her home to be clean and in place.

©@khloekardashian Khloé always wants to have everything in order at home, even her extensions

"Organizing @KhloeKardashian’s glam room was one for the books," the experts wrote along with the photo of the enviable closet.