At 53, Salma Hayek remains one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous stars. Time doesn’t seem to affect the Mexican actress in any way, which makes us believe she must have a secret or two on how to remain ageless. Lucky for us, the Like A Boss star revealed to HOLA! USA what she does for looking “forever young,” and no, it’s not expensive creams or treatments, but none other than “meditation,” she said. Now’s probably a good time to get that meditation app you’ve been thinking of downloading.

©GettyImages At 53 Salma remains ageless

Salma’s timeless approach just goes to show how taking a moment for yourself to relax and calm your mind also reflects on the outside. However, if you were hoping to learn about some kind of magic potion, in 2019 Salma shared with Allure a product she uses, which is the next best thing: a serum. “Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term, but not I think in the long term. I see many women in L.A. who have exfoliated so much they look shiny,” Salma said.

She continued, “I use a mix of serums and oils depending on my skin that day.” The gorgeous brunette revealed she is a huge fan of the Anne Semonin Sérum Précieux, $140, an overnight serum packed with essential oils.

©GettyImages Salma relies on meditation

According to the product’s description, the overnight elixir is “a deeply comforting serum, it is especially effective in treating the effects of hormonal imbalance, during the monthly cycle or during menopause.”